VitalSleep Review: The Shocking Truth Behind the Vital Sleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece Hype!

Mandibular Adjustment Devices (MADs) like the VitalSleep, made by the Snore Reliever Company, can reduce snoring and improve sleep quality.

The majority of people snore sometimes, but persistent snoring is a more serious problem. About 40% of men and 14% of women regularly snore, which interferes with their sleep and that of their bedmates. Back sleepers are more likely to snore, which might be an indication of deeper problems.

Anti-snoring mouthpieces, which are commonly bought over the counter, provide relief for the majority of chronic snorers.

Reasons for Snoring

The root of all that noise is always the same, even though various things, including weight and alcohol misuse, can affect snoring.

Deep relaxation is a part of sleep. The muscles under the soft tissue in the back of the throat, along with every other muscle in the body, relax. The supple tissue that covers the throat muscles sags when they loosen up.

The flesh is more vulnerable to air turbulence in this state, which can cause it to vibrate and give out the rasping sound people refer to as snoring.

In addition to relaxing during sleep, the tongue may move backward and partially block the airway. When this occurs, air turbulence and snoring get worse.

Sometimes the tongue can completely obstruct the airway, which will stop breathing. An apnea is a medical term for this kind of breathing interruption. Additionally, VitalSleep may be able to stop this from happening.

Working of VitalSleep

The airways are made more accessible by the gadget, which makes breathing easier and stops snoring. The lower jaw will shift forward as the jaw moves forward, which will widen the airways. Mandibular Advancement Devices are things like the VitalSleep device (M.A.D. for short).

First-time mouthguard use can be challenging and uncomfortable. The technique entails heating the tool to make it more flexible so that it may be used to produce a mold precisely for the teeth.

Putting on a M.A.D. mouthpiece:

60 seconds in hot water with the mouthpiece submerged.

After that, submerge the mouthpiece in ice water for three seconds.

Make an impression of the teeth by biting on the mouthpiece.

Repeat the procedure to resize the mouthpiece if the first attempt is unsuccessful.

With VitalSleep's Accu-Adjust System, users may further tailor their VitalSleep to fit their jaw once it has been adjusted to fit their teeth. By adjusting the screws on the mouthpiece, they can advance their jaw and arrange the fit according to how loudly they snore. After that, it's time to go to bed.

Key features of VitalSleep

VitalSleep has a 60-day money refund guarantee, which is uncommon among its rivals.

According to the website, VitalSleep provides complimentary replacements for a full year for any cause.

It not only offers a bespoke fit, but it also is available in regular and small sizes. Women are advised to order the small, which is 10% smaller than the standard size.

Every purchase includes a free copy of the e-book "33 Tips To Reclaim a Good Night's Sleep."

With the hex tool that is included with the anti-snoring device, people can make minor, gradual modifications to meet their comfort preferences. It allows people to open their mouth up to 25 degrees and can move the lower jaw forward by up to 7mm.

Depending on usage, VitalSleep can last longer than two years, which is longer than the lifespan of many other snoring devices.

Compared to Other Anti-Snoring Mouthpieces: VitalSleep vs Boil and Bite Method

The VitalSleep snoring device includes a special mechanism that advances the lower tray 1 mm at a time rather than relying solely on the boil and bite. Due to this, it is unnecessary to open the jaw wide during the bite and boil stage.

The "Accu-Adjust System" uses an internally threaded screw. A unique tool that is included with the gadget is used for adjustment.

This system's ability to progressively boost jaw advancement over many weeks as opposed to aiming for optimum advancement right away is one of its benefits.

1-2mm may be sufficient to clear the obstruction, depending on its severity in the back of the neck.

But other folks might require the 8mm maximum setting. By moving the jaw forward by 1mm at a time over weeks in this situation, the Accu-Adjust System can lessen the chance of discomfort or jaw pain.

The air vent on the front of VitalSleep is another advantageous feature. Many alternatives do not, however.

The ability to utilize VitalSleep even if one has nasal congestion or blockages makes having a vent very attractive. Anyone who just prefers to breathe via their mouth will find this snoring aid to be great.

There are two sizes of VitalSleep mouthpieces. Most males should wear the normal size. Women and, of course, men with smaller-than-average mouths should choose the smaller size.

Side effects of VitalSleep

Some users could feel a little uncomfortable at the beginning, like with any MAD. But if users start with a 1mm jaw movement and then progressively increase the setting over a few weeks, they can reduce or even prevent this.

Additionally, drooling at night is a possibility. Again, regardless of the brand, this is something that all MADs have in common.

Price of VitalSleep

There is nothing wrong with the price, to be honest. VitalSleep is shockingly affordable at just $69.95, especially for a snoring device of this caliber.

Additionally, people can be sure that the cost they initially saw will be the cost they pay. There are no tacked-on shipping or handling charges at The Snore Reliever Company.

Customers must select a suitable size when placing their order. The "men's size" typically fits the majority of men the best, but the "women's size"—which is 10% smaller—works best for the majority of women. There shouldn't be much of a surprise.

Surprisingly, the manufacturer will send customers a replacement in either a bigger or smaller size for free if the size they choose does not fit.

Shipping Policy

Orders placed from Monday through Saturday before 4 PM EST will be mailed out the same day.

In the US, VitalSleep provides USPS Priority shipping but does not provide same-day or next-day delivery.

Deliveries of orders within the US typically take 2-4 business days.

Most overseas orders placed with VitalSleep are delivered within 5-7 business days, and shipping is usually free.

Those placed within the US are exempt from sales tax, while orders placed internationally can be charged taxes or fees.

Refund policy

Customers can email support@vitalsleep.com or go to their returns website, vitalsleepreturns.com, to request a refund or a free replacement. Within 60 days of receiving their purchase, they must ask for a refund or replacement to be eligible for their money-back guarantee. The year after they purchase a VitalSleep gadget, VitalSleep will also send them free replacements.

Conclusion

For the majority of snorers, the Vital Sleep mouth guard is a great anti-snoring mouthpiece, albeit it won't work well for those who have weak teeth or dental problems.

This product has a lot of qualities that impress us. Reviews from VitalSleep users indicate that the product has also won over a lot of other consumers.

It's wonderful that VitalSleep is available in a variety of sizes because mouth sizes might differ depending on gender. It's also encouraging to see that when customers order the incorrect size, the manufacturer doesn't charge for a replacement.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. VitalSleep are solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.