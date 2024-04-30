Centre to auction 20 critical mineral blocks by June-end

PTI

New Delhi, April 29

The government will put on sale around 20 critical mineral blocks in the fourth round of auction by the end of June, mines secretary V L Kantha Rao said on Monday.

Rao further said the auction process for seven critical mineral blocks put on sale in the first round is almost complete and the result would be declared in a month’s time.

Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements are essential components in many of today’s rapidly growing clean energy technologies.

Rao said, “We have put 38 blocks on auction... we are going to come up with the next auction in June-end,” the secretary explained. Over 100 critical mineral blocks are on the table for taking up for auction.