Centre to auction 20 critical mineral blocks by June-end

New Delhi, April 29
The government will put on sale around 20 critical mineral blocks in the fourth round of auction by the end of June, mines secretary V L Kantha Rao said on Monday.
Rao further said the auction process for seven critical mineral blocks put on sale in the first round is almost complete and the result would be declared in a month’s time.
Critical minerals such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements are essential components in many of today’s rapidly growing clean energy technologies.
Rao said, “We have put 38 blocks on auction... we are going to come up with the next auction in June-end,” the secretary explained. Over 100 critical mineral blocks are on the table for taking up for auction.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads
Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video
PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...