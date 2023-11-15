 India’s exports rise 6.21 pc to $33.57 billion in October; trade deficit widens to $31.36 billion : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • India’s exports rise 6.21 pc to $33.57 billion in October; trade deficit widens to $31.36 billion

India’s exports rise 6.21 pc to $33.57 billion in October; trade deficit widens to $31.36 billion

‘Deficit (difference between imports and exports) during October is the ‘highest’ because of the largest import figures’

India’s exports rise 6.21 pc to $33.57 billion in October; trade deficit widens to $31.36 billion

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 15

India’s merchandise exports rose 6.21 per cent to USD 33.57 billion in October this year, even as the trade deficit touched a record high of USD 31.46 billion during the month, government data showed on Wednesday.

Imports increased by 12.3 per cent to USD 65.03 billion in the month under consideration due to a jump in gold imports.

Inbound shipments of gold rose by 95.5 per cent to USD 7.23 billion. Oil imports also increased by 8 per cent to USD 17.66 billion during the month.

The country’s trade deficit in goods in October last year stood at USD 26.31 billion.

The deficit (difference between imports and exports) during October is the “highest” because of the largest import figures, Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry L Satya Srinivas told reporters here.

Cumulatively, exports during the April-October period this fiscal contracted by 7 per cent to USD 244.89 billion, while imports fell 8.95 per cent to USD 391.96 billion.

The trade deficit during the seven-month period was USD 147.07 billion against USD 167.14 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Gold imports during the period rose 23 per cent to USD 29.5 billion, while crude oil imports dipped by 18.72 per cent to about USD 100 billion during April-October this fiscal.

Briefing reporters on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the trade numbers in October reflect ‘green shoots’ of recovery in outbound shipments.

“I am hopeful that we will be crossing the last year’s figures,” he said, adding the positive growth is there despite a fall in commodity prices, “but we are waiting and watching” the global situation.

Exports are impacted due to the geopolitical situation and other risks like high inflation and economic slowdown in advanced economies; the Russia-Ukraine war; China-Taiwan and China–US issues; and the Israel-Palestine war.

De-globalisation and waning appetite for international trade are leading to tariff and non-tariff barriers, which also affect exports.

The country’s exports were in a negative zone during February-July. After a revision of numbers by the ministry, the shipments showed 3.88 per cent positive growth in August, but in September it contracted by 2.6 per cent.

Imports have turned positive after ten months of negative growth between December 2022 and September 2023.

According to the data, 22 of the 30 key sectors exhibited positive growth in October, and that includes iron ore, meat, dairy and poultry products, pharma, electronic goods, carpet, plastic, marine and engineering goods.

On the other hand, import sectors that recorded high growth in October include pulses (112.2 per cent), fruits and vegetables (53.4 per cent), non-ferrous metals (21.24 per cent) and electronics goods (26 per cent).

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has forecasted that global trade will grow only by 0.8 per cent in 2023.

Further, as per the data, services exports in October are estimated at USD 28.7 billion compared to USD 25.3 billion a year ago. Imports stood at USD 14.32 billion against USD 13.51 billion.

The estimated value of services exported in April-October 2023 was USD 192.65 billion against USD 181.37 billion in April-October 2022.

Barthwal expressed hope that the growth in goods export would be sustained in the coming months.

However, he said that interest rates and inflation are still high in developed economies.

“We are looking at new markets” to explore export opportunities, he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Sahara group chief Subrata Roy dies at 75

2
Trending

Harbhajan Singh was close to converting to Islam, claims Pakistan cricketer Inzamam; Bhajji fumes 'kon sa nasha...'

3
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor reveals true motive behind marrying Saif Ali Khan, 'It was because...'

4
Punjab

4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe

5
Haryana

As sexual harassment probe began, Jind principal took 50 girls on 3-day trip to 'influence' them

6
Punjab

Punjab’s first ‘rail coach restaurant’ opens at Pathankot station

7
India

'Moorkhon ke sardar': PM Modi's jibe on Rahul Gandhi's 'made in China phones' remark

8
Punjab

Rs 10,000 per tooth mark compensation in dog bite cases, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
India

Poll panel issues show-cause notice to AAP for 'disparaging' remarks against PM Modi on social media

10
Sports

Pakistan ex-cricketer Abdul Razzaq apologises to Aishwarya Rai following widespread backlash

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli’s world record 50th ton, Iyer’s blazing century take India to 397 against New Zealand

ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli’s world record 50th ton, Iyer’s blazing century take India to 397 against New Zealand

Skipper Rohit Sharma also went after the bowling straightawa...

5 killed as bus falls into deep gorge in J&K's Doda

36 killed, 19 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Rescue operation has been launched and some bodies recovered

Haryana Roadways workers strike work to protest against brutal killing of bus driver in Ambala

Passengers face inconvenience as Haryana Roadways employees go on strike over death of driver

The driver was killed by assailants in Ambala on the interve...

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Landslide, technical issues in drilling machine affect rescue operation

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Landslide, technical issues in drilling machine affect rescue operation

The labourers are safe, and oxygen, electricity, medicines, ...

5 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Haryana's Kurukshetra

5 die in road accident in Haryana's Kurukshetra

The accident occurs near Thikri village on the national high...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone, seizes another along with drugs near border in Punjab

BSF shoots down drone, seizes another along with drugs near border in Punjab

Rs 35 lakh Community Health Centre funds for payment of salaries, arrears embezzled

Amritsar Cops fail to deliver, no FIR lodged against violators of cracker rules

Chief Khalsa Diwan to hold workshop to revive Gurmat music with tanti saaj soon

Inadequate parking space leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

‘Sextortion’ trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh

Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh

Year on, Chandigarh Administration gives nod to axing of trees at railway station

Nine months on, Chandigarh unit of AAP headless

Panel slaps Rs 10K fine on RLA official in Chandigarh

2015 Sector-17 protest: 15 get 6-month imprisonment for attacking police personnel

Bamnoli land acquisition: CM Kejriwal sends inquiry report on Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to LG Saxena

Bamnoli land acquisition: CM Kejriwal sends inquiry report on Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to LG Saxena

Two Kazakh men among 17 rescued from drowning across Goa during Diwali weekend

Air quality in Delhi inches closer to 'severe' category

Woman killed in East Delhi building fire

New NMC regulations jeopardise jobs of 5,000 non-medical teachers

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Flouting of cracker ban takes AQI level to 500 in Jalandhar

DC, SSP visit Civil Hospital, de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr

SGPC poll: Leaders flag issues in voter registration

Latifpura residents still grapple with post-demolition challenges, govt stands firm

Hi-tech pothole repair machines await inauguration amid road woes

Hi-tech pothole repair machines await inauguration amid road woes

DGP Yadav to lead nation’s biggest cycle rally in city

89 fresh farm fires take tally to 1,380, AQI remains poor

Man's body found hanging from tree

Upset over spouse's drinking habit, woman dies by suicide at village

Patiala: Estimates Committee pulls up officials for hefty spending on city projects

Patiala: Estimates Committee pulls up officials for hefty spending on city projects

Loud noises at wee hours continue to irk Patiala residents

Protest announced as govt fails to implement old pension scheme

13 fire incidents in Patiala this Diwali

SGPC poll: Extend registration date for new voters, demands SAD (A)