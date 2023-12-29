 Markets gain nearly 20 per cent in 2023; fall on final trading day : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Markets gain nearly 20 per cent in 2023; fall on final trading day

Markets gain nearly 20 per cent in 2023; fall on final trading day

After a five-day winning run, selling pressure emerges in energy, banking and IT counters on Friday, dragging indices lower

Markets gain nearly 20 per cent in 2023; fall on final trading day

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, December 29

Equity indices Sensex and Nifty declined on the last trading day of 2023 as investors preferred profit-taking after the recent sharp rally, finishing a record-setting year with benchmarks surging by up to 20 per cent.

After a five-day winning run, selling pressure emerged in energy, banking and IT counters on Friday, which dragged indices lower, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 170.12 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 72,240.26 after a weak beginning to the trade. During the day, it dropped 327.74 points or 0.45 per cent to 72,082.64.

The wider gauge Nifty declined 47.30 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 21,731.40. In intra-day trade, the index slipped 101.8 points or 0.46 per cent to 21,676.90.

In 2023, the BSE benchmark jumped 11,399.52 points or 18.73 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 3,626.1 points or 20 per cent.

Among the Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Infosys, Titan, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major laggards.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and UltraTech Cement were among the gainers.

“The market witnessed mild profit booking on the last trading day of the year. The euphoria is expected to continue during the start of the next year on account of the exuberance of rate cuts and the drop in bond yields. Oil prices, on the other hand, fell by 10 per cent during the year, which could ease inflationary pressure and support the operating performance of the corporates.

“We feel that though the outlook on broader indexes is moderate in the short to medium term, the large caps will maintain their vibrancy due to strong earnings growth and in anticipation of the continuation of premium valuation,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with gains. Markets were closed in South Korea.

European markets were trading in positive territory. The US markets ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

Rising for the fifth consecutive day, the BSE benchmark jumped 371.95 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at an all-time closing high of 72,410.38 on Thursday.

The Nifty climbed 123.95 points, or 0.57 per cent, to settle at a fresh record of 21,778.70.

In the last five trading sessions, the BSE benchmark rallied 1,904.07 points or 2.70 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 628.55 points or 2.97 per cent.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.86 per cent to USD 77.81 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,358.99 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai #Sensex


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

2
Jalandhar

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

3
India

SC collegium recommends names for appointment as chief justices of 5 high courts

4
Delhi

PM Modi’s degree: Court issues production warrant against AAP leader Sanjay Singh

5
Punjab

Chaos at Ludhiana rly station as passengers stuck for hours

6
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan shares actor Helen's heroic escape from Burma during World War 2

7
India

Anish Dayal Singh appointed CRPF chief, Nina Singh to head CISF

8
Punjab

Punjab’s AGTF arrests operative of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar gang from Mohali

9
India

Amid leadership change buzz, Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh attend JD(U) office-bearers’ meeting in Delhi

10
India

Man dies after being repeatedly run over by car by ‘drunk’ friends in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

India seeks extradition of 26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed, sends request to Pakistan

India seeks extradition of 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, sends request to Pakistan

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said t...

Lalan Singh resigns as JDU chief; Nitish Kumar takes charge

Lalan Singh resigns as JDU chief; Nitish Kumar takes charge

Singh steps down at the closed-door meeting and proposes Kum...

What’s happening in JDU? Nitish Kumar again takes charge as chief, makes it clear he's ‘sole leader of party’

What’s happening in JDU? Nitish Kumar again takes charge as chief, makes it clear he's ‘sole leader of party’

JDU leaders have rubbished the rumours of a rift and return ...

Maharani Gita Devi, wife of Maharaja Brig Sukhjit Singh of Kapurthala, dies at 86

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

Passes away at her house in Greater Kailash after a brief il...

Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

Bhagwant Mann says has sympathy for Jakhar who recently join...


Cities

View All

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

Drug traffickers held with 1.5 kg of heroin

76-kg heroin seized, 99 arrested

BSF, police foil smuggling attempt, arrest three with 1.440 kg of heroin

Looking back 2023: Farmers continue fight for better price of crops

Battling staff shortage, RTA to accommodate onerous licensing work of SDM-II office

24-year-old stabbed to death by 5 youth over financial dispute in Zirakpur hotel

24-year-old stabbed to death by 5 youth over financial dispute in Zirakpur hotel

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Government institutions in Chandigarh fail to pay green fine slapped by panel

Chandigarh witnesses ‘very’ dense fog, visibility drops to 50m

Fog disrupts flight schedules

As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed

Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late

Centre rejected Delhi, Punjab tableaux for Republic Day parade to exact revenge on AAP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

‘Very dense’ fog alert for Delhi, Haryana

Ruckus in MCD House, 4 BJP councillors suspended

Bhupender Yadav leads BJP leaders in paying tribute to Jaitley on birth anniversary

Maharani Gita Devi, wife of Maharaja Brig Sukhjit Singh of Kapurthala, dies at 86

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

‘Bolero gang’ busted, 3 arrested

Woman’s murder case cracked

RoundGlass Tehang lads romp home

Of 24,000 members, only 285 eligible to vote in NRI Sabha poll

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

New Year parties till 1 am only

Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

Illegal constructions unabated as MC officials turn a blind eye

YPS players shine in national championships