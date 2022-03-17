Moody's slashes 2022 India growth estimate to 9.1 per cent

New Delhi, March 17
Moody’s on Thursday slashed India's growth estimate for the current year to 9.1 per cent, from 9.5 per cent earlier, saying high fuel and fertiliser import bill could limit the government's capital expenditure.
In its Global Macro Outlook 2022-23 (March 2022 Update) titled ‘Economic Growth will suffer as fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine builds’, the rating agency said that India's growth is likely to be 5.4 per cent in 2023.
It said India is particularly vulnerable to high oil prices, given that it is a large importer of crude oil. Because India is a surplus producer of grain, agricultural exports will benefit in the short-term from high prevailing prices.
"High fuel and potentially fertiliser costs would weigh on government finances down the road, potentially limiting planned capital spending.
"For all of these reasons, we have lowered our 2022 growth forecasts for India by 0.4 percentage point. We now expect the economy to grow by 9.1 per cent this year," Moody's Investors Service said.
It said that the forecast revisions also factor in the somewhat stronger underlying momentum than the agency had not accounted for previously.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Assembly Session LIVE Updates: Big pro-people announcement to be made today, says CM Bhagwant Mann as new MLAs take oath
Bhagwant Mann administered oath first of all
A big pro-people decision in Punjab to be taken today, tweets Bhagwant Mann
Mann was in the Vidhan Sabha for just 15 minutes and then ru...
Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab
Sidhu hopes Mann brings back Punjab on revival path with pro...
ED issues fresh summons to TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, wife in coal scam case
The Delhi High Court had on March 11 dismissed a plea by the...
India fared better than others in managing Omicron-driven Covid surge, claims health ministry
With 3,536 cases reported on an average in the week ending M...