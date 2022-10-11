MoU to help push indigenous production of fertilisers

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, October 11

In line with the Union government’s push to boost indigenous productionof fertilisers, an MoUhas been signed by Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) with M/s K Plus S Middle East FZE DMCC, a subsidiary of K + S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH, Germany.

Officials involved with the development said the purpose of the MoU is to improve the availability of Muriate of Potash (MOP) -- also known as Potassium Chloride -- for the farming community and boost the indigenous production of various grades of complex fertilisers.

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya welcomed the development.

“This Long-Term Agreement signed by RCF will go a long way in ensuring adequate supply of MOP at reasonable price to the Indian Farming community,” Mandaviya said.

He further said in the current geo-political situation when the international prices of MOP have witnessed extreme volatility, the Long-Term Agreement signed by RCF is a significant step towards maintaining stability of price of MOP in the country.

Since the disruptions caused during Covid-19 pandemic, the Union government has been encouraging the domestic fertiliser industry for establishing supply linkages through long term partnerships with resource rich nations.

“Given India’s high dependence on imports of raw material and fertiliser minerals, these partnerships provide secured availability of fertilizers and raw materials over a period of time and also offer price stability in volatile market conditions,” Mandaviya said.

As part of the MoU, M/s K plus S will supply 1,05,000 MT MOP per annum for the period from 2022 to 2025 at a discounted India specific price.

The supply will be for RCF’s captive consumption as well as for its trading purposes. This quantity will fulfill the requirement of 60% of captive consumption of RCF.