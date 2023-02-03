Our loans to Adani Group are secure: J&K Bank

Srinagar, February 3
Jammu and Kashmir Bank, which has an exposure of nearly Rs 250 crore in the Adani Group, on Friday said the bank investors have nothing to worry as its loans to the embattled business group are secured.
“Our loans to Adani Group are secured against the assets of the projects that were financed by JK Bank,” JK Bank Deputy General Manager Nishikant Sharma told PTI.
Sharma said J&K Bank had given a loan of Rs 400 crore to Adani Group to finance two thermal power projects – one in Maharashtra and one in Mudra, Gujarat.
“When we financed the two projects 10 years ago, our exposure was Rs 400 crore, which has now come to Rs 240 crore to Rs 250 crore. The payments are regular and both the power projects are operational with power purchase agreements in place. The bank has the first charge on their sale. Not a single penny is overdue from the Adani account,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Banking system resilient, assure Sitharaman and RBI amid Adani stock rout
Central bank says it remains vigilant and continues to monit...
SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman; none against shares
Non-fund exposure is limited to letters of credit and perfor...
Punjab Cabinet gives nod to remit sentence of 5 prisoners; Navjot Singh Sidhu's name not on list
Former PPCC chief Sidhu will be eligible to walk out of jail...
J-K: Houses develop cracks in Doda village, 19 families shifted to temporary shelters
SDM refused to compare the situation to that in Uttarakhand’...
Chennai firm recalls eye drops after 1 death, vision loss cases in US
The recall has been attributed to possible microbial contami...