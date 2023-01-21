 Reliance profit declines 15% to Rs 15,792 cr in Dec quarter : The Tribune India

Reliance profit declines 15% to Rs 15,792 cr in Dec quarter

Higher finance cost, depreciation negate strong operating performance

Reliance profit declines 15% to Rs 15,792 cr in Dec quarter


PTI

New Delhi, January 20

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 15% drop in its net profit for the December quarter as higher finance costs and depreciation negated strong operating performance.

Jio Q3 profit rises 28.3% to Rs 4,638 cr

  • Reliance Jio on Friday reported a 28.3% rise in its third-quarter net profit to Rs 4,638 crore
  • Revenue rose to Rs 22,993 crore in October-December 2022 from Rs 19,347 crore a year ago

Retail arm net up 6.2%

  • Reliance Retail on Friday reported a 6.24% increase in its net profit to Rs 2,400 crore for the December quarter
  • Revenue from operations surged 18.64% to Rs 60,096 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate’s consolidated net profit of Rs 15,792 crore or Rs 23.34 per share, in October-December compares with Rs 18,549 crore, or Rs 28.08 a share, earnings in the same period a year ago, according to company’s stock exchange filing.

While finance cost soared 36.4% to Rs 5,201 crore, other expenses were up by Rs 5,421 crore. Debt, which the company is using to fund its massive green energy foray and expansion in telecom and retail business, soared almost Rs 59,000 crore to Rs 3,03,530 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal year when compared to the year-ago period.

Depreciation increased by 32.6% to Rs 10,187 crore due to an expanded asset base across all the businesses and higher network utilisation in the digital services business, a company statement said.

Its gross revenue was up 15% at Rs 240,963 crore.

Sequentially, the net profit was up 15% from Rs 13,656 crore in July-September 2022.

Operationally, all businesses were firing all cylinders. EBITDA at Rs 38,460 crore, was up 13.5% year-on-year led by consumer businesses and higher oil and gas prices aiding the upstream segment.

While digital services, which includes telecom, EBITDA at Rs 12,900 crore was 26% higher, retail EBITDA was up 25% at Rs 4,786 crore. Oil and gas EBITDA almost doubled to Rs 3,880 crore. However, the mainstay oil refining and petrochemicals business, called O2C, was muted with a 3% rise in segment EBITDA to Rs 13,926 crore.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...

Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Says the state has an average of 31 per cent marriages in ‘p...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop