US economy expands by robust 4.9% in Sept qtr

Washington
The US economy expanded at a robust 4.9% annual rate from July through September as Americans defied higher prices, rising interest rates and widespread forecasts of a recession to spend at a brisk pace. The Commerce Department said the economy expanded last quarter at the fastest pace in more than two years — and more than twice the 2.1% annual rate of the previous quarter. AP
Optiemus, Corning to make smartphone glasses in India
New Delhi
Optiemus Infracom Ltd and Corning International Corporation will manufacture 30 million pieces of high-quality finished cover glass parts for smartphones and employ over 500 people in India. This was announced by Union Minister for Electronics and Information technology Ashwani Vaishnaw. TNS
Ola Electric raises Rs 3,200 cr to fund electric vehicle biz
New Delhi
Ola Electric on Thursday said it has raised Rs 3,200 crore from Temasek-led investors and SBI. The funds raised would be utilised towards expansion of Ola’s EV business and setting up India’s first lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility at Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, it said. PTI
PNB reports four-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 1,756 cr
New Delhi
Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday reported over four-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 1,756.13 crore in the September quarter. Interest income rose 31% to Rs 26,355 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal, against Rs 20,154 crore a year ago.
Tribune Shorts
