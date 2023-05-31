1 held for theft

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 30

The local police arrested Vinod of Billa village, Panchkula, on May 29, based on a complaint lodged by a DRDO Security Officer from Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL).

As per the officer, around 8 pm on April 15, while conducting a patrol along the border, he noticed a group of individuals stealing copper from TBRL premises.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Public Property Act.