1 held for theft

Panchkula, May 30
The local police arrested Vinod of Billa village, Panchkula, on May 29, based on a complaint lodged by a DRDO Security Officer from Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL).
As per the officer, around 8 pm on April 15, while conducting a patrol along the border, he noticed a group of individuals stealing copper from TBRL premises.
A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Public Property Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch
The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...
Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals
After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...
AAP govt set to expand Cabinet
To induct Khudian, Balkar; Nijjar ‘resigns’ | Reshuffle in p...
Eye on ’24 poll, BJP’s mega outreach begins today
Month-long campaign commences with rally at Ajmer in electio...