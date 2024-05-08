119 booths vulnerable in Mohali district: DEO

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 7

A total of 119 booths in 37 locations of the district have been identified as vulnerable by ECI officials. The number may increase or decrease as a meeting will be held with the observers in the coming days, said District Election Officer Aashika Jain.

Jain said, “Nine flying squad teams and as many static surveillance teams have been deployed in the district to ensure free and fair atmosphere for the conduct of elections.”

She said, “To check the violation of the model code of conduct, a control room is being run where as many as 53 complaints have been received through cVIGIL app. Out of these, 35 were found correct where the action taken report has been submitted to the CEO Punjab while 18 were dropped at the ARO level. Similarly, 43 complaints were received on toll-free number 1950, out of which action taken report on 33 was submitted to the CEO Punjab and five were dropped at the ARO level. Action on another five is in progress.”

SSP Dr Sandeep Garg said, “Nine interstate nakas at critical points have been set up in coordination with the district administration. Patrolling is continuing with the help of a company of the Central Armed Police Force.”

Since the model code of conduct came into force, the police have registered 52 FIRs under the NDPS Act and arrested 72 persons while recovering drugs worth Rs 2.31 crore, including poppy husk and opium. As many as 20 persons have been arrested in 13 FIRs registered under Arms Act with the recovery of 16 pistols, one rifle and four country-made pistols. Under the Excise Act, 50 cases have been registered with the arrest of 54 persons.

19,193 to vote for first time

The district has a total of 8,06,500 voters, including 4,22,576 males, 3,83,886 females and 38 third gender. Out of these, 6,218 voters aged 85+ and 6,808 PwD voters have been identified to whom postal ballot/free transportation to the booth services are to be provided. As many as 19,193 first-time voters (in the age group of 18-19 years) have been registered by the ECI.

