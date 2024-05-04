17-year-old raped in Kharar, father booked

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 3

The police booked a Ludhiana resident for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter in Kharar on the night intervening May 2 and 3.

The suspect had brought his daughter to Kharar as she was interested in pursuing a career in modelling. The father-daughter duo was living in a rented accommodation.

On a complaint of the victim’s mother on a helpline, the victim was taken to the Kharar Civil Hospital where her medical examination was conducted. A case of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the suspect at the City Kharar police station.

