17-year-old raped in Kharar, father booked

Mohali, May 3
The police booked a Ludhiana resident for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter in Kharar on the night intervening May 2 and 3.
The suspect had brought his daughter to Kharar as she was interested in pursuing a career in modelling. The father-daughter duo was living in a rented accommodation.
On a complaint of the victim’s mother on a helpline, the victim was taken to the Kharar Civil Hospital where her medical examination was conducted. A case of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the suspect at the City Kharar police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM
Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’