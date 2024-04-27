18 house owners get CHB notices over violations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has issued notices to 18 house owners, directing them to stop illegal constructions immediately and remove them as soon as possible.

If the direction was not complied with in three days, the Enforcement Wing of the board would take action and the expenses so incurred will be recovered from the house owners.

The CHB has served notices to 10 houses in Mauli Jagran, three in Sector 29 and one each in Dhanas, Mani Majra, Maloya Colony, Modern Housing Complex and Sector 56. The violations include construction on government land, glazing of balconies, encroachment on government land and shifting stairs out.

#Chandigarh Housing Board CHB