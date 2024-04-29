2 Chandigarh residents fall prey to online fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

Two residents of the city have fallen victim to online fraudsters and lost about Rs 2.65 lakh. Rajbir Singh Rai, a resident of Sector 33, reported that a fraudster conned him out of Rs 1.90 lakh on the pretext of resolving some issue with his credit card service.

In the other case, a woman of Sector 49 lost Rs 74,578 while making a booking with a hotel in Rishikesh. The police said fraudster cheated the complainant on the pretext of providing discount on the hotel booking.

Separate cases have been registered at the cybercrime police station and investigation started.

