3 held for duping elderly man of Rs 2.28 crore

Panchkula, April 16

The police have arrested three individuals — Sanjeev Shukla of Samaria village in Madhya Pradesh; Sumit Mishra of Jyoti Kiran Society in Noida; and Ankit Bunkar of Sidhvi in Madhya Pradesh — for duping a 72-year-old retired colonel of Chandimandir of Rs 2.28 crore on the pretext of stock market investments. The victim said he had received a message on his mobile phone in January wherein he joined a WhatsApp group. He said that he installed a mobile phone application and transferred money, as per the direction of the scammers. The man initially transferred Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 98,730 into bank accounts and went on to invest Rs 40 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

SI Mukesh from the cybercrime police station said the scammers had used fake documents and registered a company from a residence, with the help of which they carried out the transactions in their bank accounts. He said the police laid a trap and arrested the three suspects from Delhi.

SI Mukesh said the police were carrying out raids to nab the key suspect in the case, who is in possession of other important documents. He added that the three arrested were presented in court and sent to police remand.

