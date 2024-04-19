3 Mohali polling booths shifted to new building

Mohali, April 18
Mohali Additional District Election Officer (ADEO) Viraj S Tidke presided over a meeting with representatives of political parties to inform them that the polling booths 202, 203 and 204 have been shifted to a new building.
As per the report of the Principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Phase 11, a building of the school has now been shifted to the School of Eminence (SOE), Phase 11. He added that the two buildings were 300m apart. The ADEO said that because of the shifting of the school building, booths 202, 203 and 204 falling under the older building would also be moved to the new location.
ADEO Tidke said a visit was organised for the new building, and it was found eligible to prepare booths in it. He added that it was also brought to the notice of the present members that Performa 2 (Proposal for the Change of Building of Polling Stations) and a certificate have been received in this regard. He also said voters would also be informed in this regard until the date of the elections by advertisement.
