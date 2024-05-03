4 sent to remand in murder case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 2

A court sent four suspects in the Kharar couple murder to four-day police remand today.

A couple residing at Swaraj Enclave at Sector 127 in Kharar was allegedly stabbed to death by four assailants, including a woman, at their house after a brawl on Tuesday night, around 10 pm. All four suspects, identified as Charanjit Singh, alias Monu, Simranjit Singh, alias Lucky, Amandeep Singh, and Khushi, were arrested a day later.

The deceased Bablu and Mansura natives of Kolkata had an altercation with the suspects over returning a mobile phone and some goods. The victims suffered multiple stab wounds in the stomach and back. Bablu died on the spot, and Mansura was rushed to the Phase 6 Civil Hospital and later to the GMCH in Sector 32 in Chandigarh, where she too succumbed to her injuries.

The police said the couple was employed as labourers and knew the assailants well, adding that after the incident, the assailants fled.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kharar #Mohali