Rs5-crore designer lights to beautify Mohali markets

Mohali, March 26
The Municipal Corporation will install designer lights in all markets and shopping streets of Mohali city at a cost of Rs5 crore.
Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi disclosed this while supervising the work of designer lights in the Phase 3B2 market today.
Bedi said these lights, which were being installed under the leadership of Mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu, would not only beautify but also provide ample lighting in these markets. He said earlier, the MC had laid red stone and installed new grills in all markets.
The Deputy Mayor said the MC was carrying several development works in accordance with the opinion and advice of market organisations and local social welfare bodies. The authorities concerned were instructed not to compromise on the quality or action would be taken against them, he added.
