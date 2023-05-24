 5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

Suspects from same school; sent to juvenile home

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

In a shocking incident, a class VII student of a government school in the city was allegedly gang-raped by her schoolmates. Five suspects, all minors from the same school, have been apprehended by the UT police and sent to the Juvenile Home. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

In a shocking incident, a class VII student of a government school in the city was allegedly gang-raped by her schoolmates. Five suspects, all minors from the same school, have been apprehended by the UT police and sent to the Juvenile Home.

According to sources, the suspects, who reside in the victim’s neighbourhood, had allegedly been exploiting the girl for nearly a year.

Initially, one suspect, also a seventh-grade student and victim’s classmate, was involved in the crime. Later, four others joined him and started exploiting her. Sources added all five suspects, including three studying in Class IX, were attending the same school.

The crime took place at a nearby park in their locality during evening hours. The victim, who was being blackmailed by the suspects, chose to remain silent for a significant period.

The most recent incident occurred around a fortnight ago, after which the girl was in deep stress. Eventually, she mustered courage to end her ordeal and report the matter.

On May 18, the victim confided in one of her teachers about the crime. The teacher subsequently discussed the matter with her colleagues and informed the principal, leading to a report being made to the Child Helpline ‘1098’.

Representatives from the Child Helpline promptly arrived at the school, and the victim and her mother were called in. The police were also informed.

The victim’s statement was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 376 DB (punishment for gang-rape on woman under 12 years of age) and 376 AB (punishment for woman under 12 years of age), and 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Subsequently, the suspects were apprehended on May 19 and sent to a Juvenile Home located in Sector 25.

‘Exploited’ for nearly a year

  • Initially, one suspect, victim’s classmate at a government school, exploited victim
  • Later, four others became partners in crime; three of them are students of Class IX
  • The suspects, all from same school, allegedly exploited the victim for nearly a year

Victim was ‘blackmailed’

  • Suspects lived in victim’s neighbourhood & the crime took place at a park in the locality in evening hours
  • The victim was allegedly being blackmailed by the suspects and she chose to remain silent all along out of fear
  • The most recent incident occurred around a fortnight ago, after which the girl was in deep stress
  • n She finally confided in one of her teachers on May 18 and school principal called up Child Helpline

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Rahul Gandhi's hitch-hikes truck ride at midnight from Delhi to sister Priyanka's house in Shimla

2
Nation

UPSC Civil Services Results: Women secure top four ranks, Ishita Kishore bags first spot

3
Diaspora

NIA team in London to probe attack on Indian High Commission by Khalistan supporters

4
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege cases: Proclaimed offender Sandeep Bareta arrested in Bangalore

5
Diaspora

Strongest and biggest foundations of India-Australia relations are mutual trust and mutual respect, says PM Modi

6
Punjab

SGPC to call open tenders for telecast of ‘gurbani’, says Harjinder Dhami, accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of doing politics

7
Delhi

Policeman ‘misbehaved’ with Manish Sisodia, alleges AAP, Delhi Police dismisses charge

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for minimising dependence of accused on surety

9
Nation

Trinamool Congress, AAP, CPI announce boycott of new Parliament inauguration; larger Opposition likely to follow suit

10
Nation

Will support AAP in fight against Central ordinance: Mamata Banerjee after meeting Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch

Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch

TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon

Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups

Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups

Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs

Haryana blacklists Maiden Pharma, but no penal action

Haryana blacklists Maiden Pharma, but no penal action

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...

Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams

Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams

Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Stubble burning hitting flora & fauna alongside district roads

Amritsar: Stubble burning hitting flora & fauna alongside district roads

‘Rs 2,000 note withdrawal not without its share of problems’

Guru Arjan Dev’s 417th martyrdom day observed in Amritsar

‘New roads before monsoon’

Aided school teachers, mid-day meal workers seek hike in wages

Dhanas mishap: Police remand of Beetle car driver extended by day

Dhanas mishap: Police remand of Beetle car driver extended by day

No fixed time for collection of garbage, Chandigarh residents miffed

Chandigarh’s Ankita Puwar bags AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services exam

Class XI admission process in Chandigarh govt schools begins today

Liquor bottles in Chandigarh to have batch number, barcode soon

Sisodia manhandled in court complex, claims AAP; Delhi Police refute charge

Sisodia manhandled in court complex, claims AAP; Delhi Police refute charge

Delhi HC sets aside Mayor’s decision for repoll to elect committee members

L-G Saxena visits Delhi’s 3 landfill sites

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: JIT

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: JIT

Car catches fire, occupants jump out to save their lives

Chaos at busy junction as traffic lights non-functional

Religious functions, ‘chabeels’ in Jalandhar mark Guru’s martyrdom day

No takers for football & wrestling at Sports School; coaches shocked

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

With no major clue, police probe to rely on call dump

MC ropes in religious bodies, edu institutes for improving outreach

Special train from Amritsar to Gandhidham

Video of youth being assaulted goes viral

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Alumni from 1971 batch of PPS celebrate golden jubilee in Nabha

Photo exhibition, awareness mark International Biodiversity Day