5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

In a shocking incident, a class VII student of a government school in the city was allegedly gang-raped by her schoolmates. Five suspects, all minors from the same school, have been apprehended by the UT police and sent to the Juvenile Home.

According to sources, the suspects, who reside in the victim’s neighbourhood, had allegedly been exploiting the girl for nearly a year.

Initially, one suspect, also a seventh-grade student and victim’s classmate, was involved in the crime. Later, four others joined him and started exploiting her. Sources added all five suspects, including three studying in Class IX, were attending the same school.

The crime took place at a nearby park in their locality during evening hours. The victim, who was being blackmailed by the suspects, chose to remain silent for a significant period.

The most recent incident occurred around a fortnight ago, after which the girl was in deep stress. Eventually, she mustered courage to end her ordeal and report the matter.

On May 18, the victim confided in one of her teachers about the crime. The teacher subsequently discussed the matter with her colleagues and informed the principal, leading to a report being made to the Child Helpline ‘1098’.

Representatives from the Child Helpline promptly arrived at the school, and the victim and her mother were called in. The police were also informed.

The victim’s statement was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 376 DB (punishment for gang-rape on woman under 12 years of age) and 376 AB (punishment for woman under 12 years of age), and 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Subsequently, the suspects were apprehended on May 19 and sent to a Juvenile Home located in Sector 25.

