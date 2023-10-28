Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

Over the past 25 days, there has been a significant rise in dengue cases in the city. Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health Services, said the count of dengue patients in the city had reached 264.

“This is a substantial increase from 140 cases reported till October 1. In the last 25 days, 124 new cases have emerged,” Dr Singh said, adding some patients who experienced a dip in platelet levels had been hospitalised.

Following the spike, the Health Department has issued a dengue advisory as a precautionary measure. There is also a rise in calls at dengue helpline regarding requests for fogging.

Dr Singh mentioned though there was no new dengue strain this year, the dengue 2 strain appeared more active. While the dengue 1 strain typically exhibits symptoms like fever and body pain, the dengue 2 strain is characterised by high fever, vomiting, throat swelling, chest rashes and severe headache. Platelet count dips rapidly in dengue 2, making it more critical.

The advisory recommends getting an antigen or antibody test. The antigen test provides results in just 20 minutes. Considering the spike, the department has been releasing daily dengue advisories and can be contacted at the helpline 7626002036.

Preventive measures include not allowing water to collect indoors or outdoors, using mosquito repellents and wearing full-body clothing. Dengue cases tend to peak in September, October and November after the monsoon season. The Malaria Department is also conducting extensive monitoring, including checking for breeding points in containers, water coolers, and tanks.

