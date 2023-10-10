All-woman Ramlila team set to put on another show

Tribune News Service

After a successful maiden attempt last year, more than 45 women are set to stage an all-woman Ramlila from October 15 to 24 in Dhakoli, Zirakpur. The group will enact Ramlila under the banner of “Jadon se Judoo”, headed by former councillor and social activist Ekta Nagpal.

This 10-day event has a budget of about Rs 30 lakh, largely collected through group funding. It appears that for the first time, a nine-month-old child will be participating as this all-woman troupe will showcase “the birth of Lord Rama”, which is usually not part of any Ramlila. Among the participants are the 80-year-old mother of Ekta Nagpal, Pushpa Juneja, playing Guru Maa. Her daughter, Janvi, a Class X student, will be playing Angad.

The group got their Ramlila apparel customised in Delhi and Ambala.

The role of Ravana will be played by Ritu Kapoor, a classical dance teacher, and that of Rama by Pratibha Singh, a financial adviser at HDFC

“I am proud that women in my family, belonging to three generations, are part of this initiative I took last year. The idea of women’s empowerment doesn’t lie in financial independence alone. A woman can harness her true power only when she proves to be successful in connecting the values and ideals of the next generation with the previous ones,” said Nagpal.

Ramlila has always been a male-dominated arena, and the kind of challenges this embedded reality has been putting forth for the organiser and participants of this all-woman cast are hard to ignore. The heads (menfolk) of various Ramlila committees in the region have been opposing the idea of women enacting in Ramlila, claiming it to be anti-religious.

Not just this, the costumes used in this theatrical piece are prominently designed, keeping in mind the maximum involvement of men in the enactment. Therefore, these women got the Ramlila apparel customised in Delhi and Ambala. A few of the costumes have also been self-stitched. Several Ramlila props are handcrafted, made by women when they were not practising.

Another distinctive thing about this Ramlila is that the team reserves a questionnaire (of 50 questions) for the audience when the curtains are drawn. The questions are focused on the Ramayana and Ramlila, and a pin-drop silence is observed while children aged below 15 participate in the activity.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur and Mohali DC Aashika Jain are a few of the dignitaries expected to attend the event. This year, the role of Ravana will be played by Ritu Kapoor, a classical dance teacher. Pratibha Singh, a financial adviser at HDFC, is set to play Rama. Wellness coach Abha Shukla will appear as Hanuman, while theatre artiste Khushboo Trehan will play Meghnath. The Ramlila team includes women from all spheres of life, including law, teaching, health, wellness and homemaking.

“My two children aged 10 and 13 have taken over household chores while I rehearse, arrange costumes and make props for the show. This pushes me to work harder and make myself realise my true power,” said Pratibha Singh.

