Booth market associations write to Lok Sabha election candidates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

All booth market associations of Chandigarh have unitedly written an open letter to all Lok Sabha candidates.

Office-bearers of rehabilitation and almost all market associations gathered under the banner of Chandigarh Booth Association have threatened to boycott by holding a meeting.

Mukesh Goyal, the head of the umbrella body of booth markets, said: “This time, we are not going to fall prey to any kind of false temptation. Since the construction of the rehabilitation booth market, the beneficiaries feel cheated. We are tired of pleading with the administration to solve our problems. As soon as the elections come, the candidate of every party listens to us very carefully. After winning the elections, the situation is completely different.

“We are neither against any party nor in support of anyone. But no matter which party, no matter which candidate, whether that candidate wins or loses, we will support the one who promises to fulfill our demands in this Lok Sabha election, but that promise will not be like the old candidates.”

The long standing demands of the booth associations include construction of an additional floor on the booths, laying of storm water line in rehabilitation markets, widening of storm line in other markets, permission for side window in all corner booths, permission to convert leasehold to freehold, permission to straighten doom lentils.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha