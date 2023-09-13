Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Mohali, September 12
In a daylight snatching, a 60-year-old woman was kicked and her gold chain snatched by a motorcycle-borne person at Sector 68, Mohali, today.
The victim, Renu Sharma, was going to the market near her house around 11 am. While she was talking over the phone, a biker came from behind and snatched her gold chain. The biker also kicked her while fleeing the scene. “The biker snatched my chain, pushed me and even kicked me in the back,” she said.
Victim raises safety concerns
The incident has instilled fear in me as we are not safe even in a crowded market. Renu Sharma
The victim struggled for a few minutes to get up and then raised the alarm. However, the snatcher sped away. The victim has sustained injuries in her knee, hand and back.
The victim said there was an apparent lack of safety even during the daytime in the city with scarce police presence in sectors. She said snatchers were so audacious that they had no fear of getting caught while perpetrating crimes in broad daylight. “The incident has instilled fear in me as we are not safe even in a crowded market,” she added.
The police were informed about the incident. A team reached the spot and started investigation. They scrutinised the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.
