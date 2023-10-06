Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, October 5
The city has got an eco-friendly crematorium, comprising two furnaces, at Sector 25 cremation ground. Set up at a cost of about Rs 1.45 crore, the new facility will become operational in 10 days.
The consumption of wood will be 120 kg per cremation, which is 60 per cent less than the traditional system which consumes about 350-400 kg wood.
Municipal Corporation officials say it is a self-sustainable model with a solar system. A scrubber has also been provided which causes smoke to settle down. As such, pollution is largely controlled as well.
Solar energy will be used for the working of furnaces/scrubber system. The capacity of each furnace is 12 bodies per day. With two such furnaces in place, 24 bodies per day can be cremated in this facility.
‘Not an electric crematorium’
An official says, “It is not an electric crematorium. The cremation will be done with wood logs, but the design is such that heat generation is more as compared to traditional cremation in the open. But, it is to be seen how many people opt for this facility.”
Meanwhile, to rejuvenate Sector 25 cremation ground, a tender for hiring a consultant is under process. The work will start within two months, an official said.
Will help check pollution
- Crematorium to use 120 kg wood per cremation against 350-400 kg in traditional method
- To check pollution, it will use a scrubber which causes smoke to settle down
- It will use solar energy for working of furnaces, scrubber
Will see response to pilot project
}We have started this facility as a pilot project. If successful, it will be set up at Mani Majra, Industrial Area and other places — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner
