Chandigarh: Govt depts told to get fire safety certificate

Chandigarh, April 30

To prevent fire incidents, the UT Adviser has directed all government departments to obtain fire safety certificate (FSC). The instructions were issued during a recent meeting chaired by UT Adviser Rajeev Verma.

An official of the Municipal Corporation (MC) said the instructions were being followed as per the guidelines mentioned in the National Building Code (NBC), 2016.

Fire extinguishers on all floors, automated sprinkler system, escape routes without obstruction, natural ventilation and lighting, furniture treated with flame-resistant material are among several fire safety norms required to obtain the safety certificate. Though fire safety certificate is not mandatory for buildings less than 15 m in height,

Only 19 per cent government and private buildings in the city, which are above 15 metres in height (high-rises), have been operating with mandatory fire safety certificate (FSC).

In its survey of all high-rises in the city, the Fire Department of the MC has found that there are a total of 421 such buildings. The National Building Code, 2016, makes it mandatory for all buildings above 15 m in height to have the fire safety certificate from the Fire Department.

The civic body had found that only 80 buildings have procured the safety certificate. A huge number of 340 units have not obtained the certificate, posing a safety challenge. Of these, 78 have applied for the certificate. The certificate is valid for three years and is to be applied online.

The MC had also issued notices to the violators on the basis of the inspection of the respective premises and asked them to have certain equipment and arrangements as per the Act.

In the wake of the massive fire at the PGI, in October last year, the corporation had decided to do a survey of all private and government buildings that are above 15 m in height. After the survey, the MC listed out discrepancies found in particular buildings to their owners/authorities concerned. They had been asked to remove these and apply for the certificate, and warned that notices would be served for non-compliance with orders.

Though fire safety certificate is not mandatory for buildings less than 15 m in height, the MC is sending them advisory notices to, at least, have basic infra to tackle any possible fire incident.

Taking serious note of fire incidents on the premises of the PGIMER, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit had recently directed the hospital authorities to ensure the safety of patients and staff, regularly train staff, maintain equipment, etc.

