Chandigarh: MACT gives over Rs 18-lakh relief to accident victim's kin

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, April 28

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company, a driver and an owner of a car to pay Rs 18,45,120 compensation to the wife, child and the mother of a person, Baljinder Singh, who died in a road accident three years ago.

The claimant, Pammi Rani, and others filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. In the petition, the claimants, all residents of Sandharsi village, Rajpura tehsil, Punjab, said Baljinder died in a road accident on October 21, 2019, while he was going to work on his motorcycle.

They said a Swift car hit the motorcycle near Ghanaur. The victim, who suffered grievous injuries, died on his way to the hospital. The claimants said Baljinder was a mason by profession and was earning Rs 40,000 per month. They demanded Rs 30-lakh compensation.

The insurance company, in its written statement, controverted the version of the petition. It pleaded that the car driver was not holding any effective and valid driving licence and prayed for the dismissal of the petition. The car driver and the vehicle owner also denied the charges.

The Tribunal adjudged the income of the deceased by way of sheer approximation after the claimants failed to prove that he was a mason or a skilled worker or that he was earning Rs 40,000 per month.

After hearing the arguments, Rajeev K Beri, presiding officer, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, directed the insurance company, the car driver and the owner to pay Rs 18,45,120 compensation to the claimants.