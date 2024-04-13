Chandigarh MC XEN faces major penalty

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 12

Following a letter written by the UT Administration, the Municipal Corporation has chargesheeted Kuldeep Singh for a major penalty.

Stating that “your response has been found to be not in order as per the directions given by the UT Adviser to the Administrator-cum-Chief Vigilance Officer, the Local Government and Urban Development Branch of the UT Administration has written to the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, to expedite initiation of a major penalty proceeding against Kuldeep Singh, XEN (Electrical), in a tender-related case.

In 2021, the vigilance unit had written to the Secretary, Local Government, to initiate major penalty proceedings against Kuldeep.

The vigilance unit had written, “During the inquiry by the vigilance department…it has been found that in the tender in question allotted to Sawhney Electricals, the EMD in the shape of bank guarantee to the tune of Rs 12.50 lakh has been accepted even though the terms and conditions of the DNIT does not contain the word bank guarantee. However, the department concerned took plea that as per relevant section, the bank guarantee and FDRs issued by a bank are acceptable.”

“On the other hand, the same Executive Engineer, Kuldeep Singh, in an another tender, did not accept the EMD in the shape of FDR from Jyoti Electricals on the grounds that the mode of earnest money was submitted not as per condition of tender notice,” said the Vigilance Department.

Kuldeep is on deputation in the MC from the UT Engineering Department. Last month, the MC had suspended him after the sound system conked off repeatedly during the inauguration of the tertiary treated water project by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed his suspension.

