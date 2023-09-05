Chandigarh Police SI gets 4-year RI in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

Special Judge, CBI Court, Jagjit Singh has sentenced an SI of the Chandigarh Police, Sushil Kumar, to four years of rigorous imprisonment in a corruption case registered eight years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict.

Sushil was arrested by the CBI while taking Rs 10,000 in bribe on the premises of the District Courts in Sector 43. Gursewak had complained to the CBI that his cousin, Baljeet Singh Chaudhary, was arrested along with a pistol near the District Courts in 2014. The SI allegedly contacted him and asked for money to help Chaudhary get bail. He also threatened the complainant that in case he failed to pay the bribe, he would register new cases against his brother, the complainant alleged.

The CBI arrested the SI taking the bribe in 2015. While arguing on the quantum of the sentence, Narender Singh, Public Prosecutor, said the accused did not deserve leniency as he was involved in the serious crime despite being a police officer.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted him for the offence punishable under Section 7 and 13 (1) (d) punishable under Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sentenced him to four-year rigorous imprisonment.

