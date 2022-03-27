Chandigarh sees 6 Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city reported six fresh cases of Covid on Saturday. The overall case tally has reached 91,909, while the number of active cases stands at 27. Two patients were cured of the disease. — TNS

2 cases in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported two fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the overall tally to 44,130. The active caseload stands at six. The death count remained unchanged at 414. — TNS

Three Covid cases surface in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh three Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours taking the positive cases to 95,683. No death due to the virus was reported on Saturday. Two cases came from the Dhakoli area while the third case surfaced in the Mohali urban area. A total of 95,686 cases have been reported in the district. —