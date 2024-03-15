Chandigarh to replace 100 diesel buses with electric ones

Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, March 14
The UT Transport Department will soon replace 100 diesel buses with electric ones, with an aim to reduce carbon emission.
During the first State-Level Steering Committee (SLSC) meeting held recently, it was apprised that the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has allocated 100 buses to Chandigarh under the centrally-sponsored PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme.
Accordingly, the committee decided to replace 100 diesel buses with e-buses.
During the meeting, the committee was apprised that CEPT University had submitted a revised bus and service plan for city buses along with a bus procurement strategy up to 2031 to increase ridership and strengthening of city routes.
Keeping in view, the replacement against condemnation of buses and strengthening of fleet for city bus services, the committee gave its nod for strengthening of fleet of city bus operations with addition of 70 more buses on tricity routes. As such, it was decided that the ministry will again be requested to allocate 70 more buses to the city under the scheme.
The committee also directed the UT Chief Engineer to call e-tender for behind the power infrastructure so as to ensure that charging infrastructure was ready by the time buses were delivered.
