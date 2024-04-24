Cleanliness drive organised

Satluj Public School, Panchkula

Students of Class 7 spearheaded a cleanliness drive to commemorate Earth Day. The purpose of their initiative was to delve deeper into the significance of this annual reminder that climate change impacts our planet, our lives, and our future.

Gurukul World School, Mohali

The school launched a month-long campaign, “Planet Protectors,” to honour Earth and promote environmental consciousness among students. The campaign, spanning four weeks, featured a diverse array of challenges such as detox plastic, green lunch, zero waste paper, and aqua save. A special assembly was conducted by the students of Class 9 to spread the message of environmental awareness and conservation. The assembly included a street play, a song and a dance performance.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school was honoured with the Aesthetic School Award 2023-24 for its efforts in promoting inclusive arts education. The award ceremony took place at the Sheraton, Saket, New Delhi, amidst a gathering of educators and dignitaries. The principal, Parveena John Singh, was felicitated for leadership in fostering aesthetic literacy in the category of ‘Inclusive Arts Education’.

Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chd

The school celebrated a significant milestone with the inauguration of its newest addition, the ‘Inspiration Oasis’. A dedicated space designed to ignite creativity and curiosity was unveiled by the chief guest founder of Yuvsatta (youth for peace, an NGO), Pramod Sharma, and the principal, Rev Sr Arti.

Valley Public School, Panchkula

The school organised a career counselling workshop in association with Western Australia for the students of Class 10. The mentors satisfied the various doubts and queries raised by the students. They created comprehensive awareness about various entrance exams for the humanities, commerce, and non-medical streams.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

The primary wing of the school celebrated World Book Day, which brought together students from classes 1 to 5. Embracing the spirit of this day, the event aimed to ignite a passion for reading and foster a love for discovering new stories among the students. The schoolchildren were encouraged to bring their cherished books and delve into the captivating realms of reading.

Yadavindra Public School, Mohali

The preparatory wing of the school organised a special assembly to mark the achievements of its students in academics and non-academic pursuits. The director, Major General TPS Waraich, VSM & BAR (retd) awarded the winners. He commended the students for their diligence and encouraged them to continue striving for greatness in all aspects of their educational journey.

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

Various activities were organised at the school to mark Library Day. Students of classes 1 and 2 participated in comprehension reading activities, while students of classes 3 to 5 participated in story reading activities. The winners of the events were awarded.

