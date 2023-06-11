DA Case: Coloniser held for helping Zirakpur MC ex-EO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Pawan Kumar Sharma, a coloniser and resident of Panchkula, for helping a former Executive Officer (EO) of the Zirakpur Municipal Council in a case of amassing disproportionate assets.

A VB spokesperson said Pawan Kumar Sharma had helped the Girish Verma in getting illicit enrichment by selling an open plinth (storage godown) on 5 acres at Khudal Kalan village in Bareta tehsil of Mansa, having a capacity of 25,000 MT by showing it as an agricultural land.

The land was registered undervalued as Pawan had been into the real estate business in the area of the Zirakpur MC where Girish remained posted as the EO for a long time and gave undue benefits in return, he added.

Moreover, Pawan had numerous other financial transactions with Vikas Verma, the son of Girish Verma, where he has helped Girish in layering his alleged ill-gotten money and placing it in the legitimate system by taking cash and providing bank entries.

Girish was arrested in October last year and Pawan Kumar had been absconding.

Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed anticipatory bail petitions of co-accused Gaurav Gupta, a resident of Kurali, and Sanjiv Kumar of Kharar, both partners of Vikas Verma in the real estate firm Balaji Infra Buildtech. An anticipatory bail of Vikas Verma was also dismissed by the HC and he is still at large.