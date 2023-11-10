DAV Club clinch volleyball title

Chandigarh, November 9
On the concluding day of the State Volleyball Championship for the Nirmal Milkha Singh Trophy, DAV Club, Sector 8, defeated Sector 7 Sports Complex to win the boys’ sub-junior title. The team of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, claimed the third position.
In the girls’ sub-junior category, Guru Nanak Khalsa School, Sector 30, overpowered the Sector 42 Sports Complex.
The Sector 7 Sports Complex team claimed the third position. Sports Complex, Sector 42, claimed third place in the boys’ junior event.
In the girls’ junior final, the Sector 43 Sports Complex team defeated Sector 7 Sports Complex. Guru Nanak Khalsa School claimed the third position. The guest of honour at the event, Jeev Milkha Singh, awarded the winners.
