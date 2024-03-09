Days after joining BJP, two councillors of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation rejoin AAP

Chandigarh, March 9
AAP councillors Neha Musawat and Poonum, who recently joined BJP, in the presence of BJP’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde and former city BJP president Arun Sood, rejoined AAP on Saturday.
The development comes two days before Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contract Committee elections. Now, there are 16 BJP, 12 AAP, 7 Congress and one SAD councillor in Chandigarh MC. The local MP also has a vote in the MC House.
A day before hearing in the Supreme Court on February 19, Mayor Manoj Sonkar, who was elected amid allegations of rigging by presiding officer Anil Masih on January 30, resigned, paving the way for fresh mayor’s election. In a boost to the BJP, three AAP councillors had then joined the ruling party, BJP.
