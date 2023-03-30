Duty Exemption: Applicants for extension in March 31 deadline

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 29

The sub-registrar offices in the state will remain open tomorrow, despite it being a gazetted holiday on account of Ram Navami. Heavy rush was witnessed at the tehsil offices and a majority of applicants sought an extension in the March 31 deadline for the 2.25 per cent exemption in stamp duty charges on registration of properties and land.

Residents thronged the tehsil and sub-tehsil offices in Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar to avail themselves of the exemption in stamp duty charges announced by the Punjab Government.

At Mohali, applicants in the queue said they had paid all fee earlier and the government should ensure that they get the benefit of the exemption. “Despite paying the stamp duty and the registration fee, it is the applicant who will suffer, if the deadline is not met. The government has already collected its revenue. The processing is so slow that at a peak time, only 250 slots are available,” said an original allottee in IT City.

After two hectic days at the Zirakpur sub-tehsil office, the rush abated a bit but there were several applicants in a queue. In Kharar, 100 more slots per day were added for the last three days. However, there was no relief from queues and rush.