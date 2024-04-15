Jewellery stolen from house

Chandigarh: Thieves have stolen jewellery from a house in Sector 5. According to the police, the complainant reported that diamond and gold ornaments had been stolen from her house. The police have registered a case under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the IPC at the Sector 3 police station. TNS
Woman duped by cyber con
Chandigarh: A woman was duped of Rs 62,835 by a fraudster on the pretext of providing her a job. The complainant reported that an unidentified person cheated her by promising her a job. The police were informed about the incident, following which a case was registered at the cybercrime police station. TNS
Four booked for cheating
Chandigarh: The police have registered a cheating case against four persons associated with an immigration firm for duping a Punjab resident of Rs 11.62 lakh. According to the police, Nachattar Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, alleged that Devinder Singh, Pramjit, Aman, Raman and others, all from The Sapphire Immigration, Sector 17, cheated him on the pretext of sending his son abroad on study visa. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.
