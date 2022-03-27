MACT awards Rs11 lakh relief to woman injured in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh (MACT), has directed an insurance company, a driver and an owner of the car to pay Rs11,72,437 to a woman, who got injured in a road accident and later suffered permanent disability.

The claimant, Shagun Choudhary, a resident of Sector 48-A, Chandigarh, filed the claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, through counsel Yogesh Gupta.

In the petition, the woman said she was working as an associate quality analyst with Soft Prodigy System Solutions Private Limited, Industrial Area, Phase 8-B, Mohali. When she was going to the office in a car being driven by her friend On June 28, 2017, a car driven by the respondent, a resident of Punjab, in a rash and negligent manner came from the wrong side and rammed into their vehicle.

As a result, she suffered serious injuries and was taken to Sohana Hospital, Sector 77, in Mohali. The woman said she suffered permanent disability, loss of earning, loss of future prospects and loss of marriage prospects and enjoyment of life. Besides suffering, she also spent a huge amount on her treatment, medicines, transportation and special diet.

The insurance company and the car driver denied the allegation and prayed for the dismissal of the petition.

After calculating the amount based on the complainant’s salary and hearing the arguments, the Tribunal held that the respondents were jointly and severally liable to pay a total compensation of Rs11,72,437 to the claimant.

The amount included a compensation of Rs2 lakh on account of pain and suffering, transportation, special diet and for future treatment such as physiotherapy and Rs1 lakh for loss of enjoyment of life and marriage prospects.