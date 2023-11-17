Mohali all set to get surveillance and traffic management system

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 16

To streamline traffic chaos and curb violations, along with maintaining law and order with the help of the City Surveillance and Traffic Management System, a live demo was given by the eligible bidders at the traffic lights of Sector 66/88 in Mohali on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said that the work of supply, installation, testing and commissioning of city surveillance along with traffic management systems in the city is being executed by the Punjab Police Housing Corporation. This system will help the district police maintain law and order through e-challan for traffic violations such as jumping red lights, over-speeding, triple riding and riding without a helmet, among others.

She added, “The e-challan platform will be integrated with NIC-based databases like Vaahan and Saarthi. In the first phase, this system will be installed at 20 different locations in the city. The estimated cost of this project is about Rs 8.50 crore and funds for the same have already been issued to the Punjab Police Housing Corporation.”

The technical bids for this work have been opened and the eligible bidders, M/s Door Sanchar Systems, Panchkula and M/s Visual Technologies Pvt Ltd, Noida, have presented demonstrations of the offered equipment today at traffic lights in Sector 66/80.

The demonstration was done in the presence of Chief Engineer Ranjodh Singh, Executive Engineer Jaswinder Singh of Punjab Police Housing Corporation and RTA Mohali Pardeep Singh Dhillon, among other officials of the Municipal Corporation and PEC (Punjab Engineering College).

If found qualified, the financial bids of the bidders will be opened next week. The work will be completed within 6 months from the date of allotment. A command and control centre will be set up in the building of Sohana police station, Sector 79, for monitoring this system.

To be installed at 20 locations The first phase of the traffic management system will be installed at 20 different locations in the city. The estimated cost of this project is about Rs 8.50 crore. — Aashika Jain, Deputy Commissioner

#Mohali