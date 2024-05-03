Mohali bags 16 merit positions in class X, XII results

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 2

The administration felicitated 16 meritorious students of government schools who excelled in the recently declared class 10 and 12 examinations of the PSEB.

A total of 20 government school students have qualified for the JEE Mains.

#Mohali