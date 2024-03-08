Mohali police arrest 5 of 8 suspects in Jammu-based gangster’s murder case

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, March 8
Police arrested five of the eight suspects, including two tainted cops, involved in the daylight shooting of Jammu-based gangster Rajesh Dogra near the Sector 67 shopping mall here on March 4.
The suspects, identified as Samba resident Anil Singh (kingpin), Meerut resident Harpreet Singh, Pilibhit resident Satvir Singh, Fatehgarh resident Sandeep Singh and Udhampur resident Sham Lal, were booked under Section 302 of the IPC and the Arms Act.
The Mohali police said Anil Singh was dismissed while Sham Lal is under suspension by Jammu police. Police seized three pistols, two revolvers, a .12 bore gun and 71 live rounds.
Four luxury vehicles — two registered in J&K, one in Chandigarh and the fourth in Himachal Pradesh — used while committing the crime have also been impounded.
“The brutal killing was planned by Anil Singh with a motive of revenge in gang war. Suspects fled to Pilibhit in UP after the incident. Three of the four vehicles were abandoned in Mohali and only one was taken away,” SSP Sandeep Garg said.
Rajesh Dogra was a Jammu-based gangster who had come out of jail recently. This is fourth such incident in Mohali this month.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...