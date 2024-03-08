Mohali police arrest 5 of 8 suspects in Jammu-based gangster’s murder case

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 8

Police arrested five of the eight suspects, including two tainted cops, involved in the daylight shooting of Jammu-based gangster Rajesh Dogra near the Sector 67 shopping mall here on March 4.

The suspects, identified as Samba resident Anil Singh (kingpin), Meerut resident Harpreet Singh, Pilibhit resident Satvir Singh, Fatehgarh resident Sandeep Singh and Udhampur resident Sham Lal, were booked under Section 302 of the IPC and the Arms Act.

The Mohali police said Anil Singh was dismissed while Sham Lal is under suspension by Jammu police. Police seized three pistols, two revolvers, a .12 bore gun and 71 live rounds.

Four luxury vehicles — two registered in J&K, one in Chandigarh and the fourth in Himachal Pradesh — used while committing the crime have also been impounded.

“The brutal killing was planned by Anil Singh with a motive of revenge in gang war. Suspects fled to Pilibhit in UP after the incident. Three of the four vehicles were abandoned in Mohali and only one was taken away,” SSP Sandeep Garg said.

Rajesh Dogra was a Jammu-based gangster who had come out of jail recently. This is fourth such incident in Mohali this month.

