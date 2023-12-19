 Chandigarh: Month on, bizmen clear Rs 2 cr property tax dues : The Tribune India

Chandigarh: Month on, bizmen clear Rs 2 cr property tax dues

MC had pasted attachment notices outside 53 units

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 18

In less than a month’s time, the city Municipal Corporation recovered about Rs 2 crore pending commercial property tax from defaulters. Attachment notices were pasted outside their properties.

According to the property tax branch of the MC, property attachment notice was pasted on properties of 53 defaulters. Of them, properties of some of them were even sealed. This forced them to clear their dues.

“The owners of more than half of the attached properties cleared their dues following which their properties were desealed. We are following cases of the remaining defaulters, who have to clear their respective dues by the end of this month,” said a tax branch official.

Over half of total defaulters pay up

These properties, including hotel, shops, plots and SCOs, are situated in Burail, Mani Majra, Khuda Ali Sher, Attawa, Dhanas, Industrial Area, Hallo Majra and Sectors 18, 20, 21, 22 and 38. Most of the defaulters owed the MC tax amount ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

In the current fiscal, the MC’s tax branch has recovered about Rs 51.70 crore. Of this, about Rs 14 crore pertained to residential property tax and the remaining commercial levy.

In case of non-payment of tax applicable on commercial establishments, there is a provision of attaching the property while for residential ones, there is a provision of disconnecting the water connection. However, in view of essential service, such “harsh” step has not been taken so far in case of pending dues on part of residential defaulters.

Those who pay the tax between April 1 and May 31 are eligible for up to 20% rebate. Assesses in the residential category get 20% rebate and those in the commercial segment 10%. Thereafter, a penalty of 25%, along with interest at the rate of 12% per annum on dues is levied.


