MP announces Rs 10L grant for PU’s law dept

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 6

MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal today inaugurated the Judicial Jive programme under the National Law Fest at the Panjab University (PU). Department of Laws Chairperson Prof Devinder Singh, DUI Prof Rumina Sethi and Faculty of Law Dean Prof Rajinder Kaur were also present on the occasion.

Badal dwelt on her experience as a female Parliamentarian and emphasised the importance of educating women and the need for more women’s representation in policy-making. She announced a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the department and pledged more aid in future.

Two sessions of ‘Youth Parliament’ and a workshop on sleepy classes are some of the events organised.

