NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

The City Beautiful had the second highest incidence of rape in the country in 2022 with a crime rate of 13.9, trailing behind Uttarakhand that reported a rate of 15.4. Rajasthan followed closely with a rate of 13.8. The crime rate is calculated as cases per 1 lakh population.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, the city recorded a total of 325 cases of crime against women, including 78 rape cases. In comparison, Uttarakhand had 867 and Rajasthan registered 5,399 rape cases.

Of the 78 rape victims, 48 were minors — two below the age of six, four aged between 6 and 12, and the remaining 42 between 12 and 18. Disturbingly, the analysis of the rape cases showed that 70, of 78 offenders, were known to the victims. Seven were family members, 35 either online friends or live-in partners and the remaining 28 were family friends, neighbours or other acquaintances.

Additionally, Chandigarh reported 112 cases of kidnapping and abduction, 42 cases of assault on women with the intent to outrage modesty, including 10 cases involving minors. Furthermore, 83 cases of cruelty by husbands against women were reported.

The report highlighted that a total of 314 individuals were arrested for these offences, with 266 being men and 48 women. These figures underscore the urgent need for concerted efforts to address and curb crimes against women in the city. UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said mandatory registration of FIRs might have contributed to an apparent increase in the reported rate of crimes against women.

Addressing the measures taken by the police, she highlighted the presence of law enforcement in public spaces as a deterrent against offences such as eve-teasing.

Second-highest rate of crime against women among 8 UTs

Chandigarh had the second-highest rate of crime against women among the eight Union Territories in 2022, trailing only behind New Delhi. As per the report, the city had a crime rate of 57.7, compared to 144.4 of Delhi.

(The crime rate is calculated as cases per 1 lakh population)

SSP cites mandatory registration of FIRs

UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said mandatory registration of FIRs might have contributed to an apparent increase in the reported rate of crimes against women.

