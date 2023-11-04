No licence, Elante eatery fined Rs 2 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

A city court has directed Vishal Shah of Charcoal 100 Plus Dosa (Dosa Hub), Food Court, Elante mall, to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh for operating without a food licence as mandatory under the Food Security Act.

The court says in case of default of the payment of fine, the convict will have to undergo simple imprisonment for two months.

Surinder Pal Singh, Food Safety Officer, had filed the complaint against the convict. He said on January 27, 2022, he inspected the premises of Charcoal 100 Plus Dosa at Elante and found that food articles were being sold without a valid licence.

A notice of accusation was served upon the accused for offence under Sections 26(2)(iii) and 31(1) of the Act, punishable under Section 63 of the Act, to which the accused pleaded not guilty.

The court says during the course of proceedings, the accused confessed to his guilt and was held guilty and convicted of commission of offence punishable under Section 63 of the Act.

The court sentenced the accused to undergo imprisonment till the rising of the court and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh.