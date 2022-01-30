No road, no vote, threaten Nagla residents

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, January 29

Residents of several housing societies on the Nagla road here today took out a protest march, highlighting the deplorable condition of the road.

Residents from housing societies such as Maya Garden City, Escon Arena, La Prisma and Altura located on the Nagla road said: “The area lacks basic infrastructure such as road, power, drinking water supply and sewage system,” said Bhagirath Verma, a Nagla resident.

Members of the Nagla Road Residents Association threatened “no road, no vote”, adding that they would opt for NOTA in the upcoming elections if their demands were not met. The protesting members said their protest march would continue in the coming days and more residents would join them in the coming days. The stretch had become a source of inconvenience for residents and commuters.

It is a first-of-its-kind protest by the residents in Zirakpur ahead of the Assembly elections.

“Several housing societies in the area are a home to people who have invested here in the hope of infrastructure getting better, but it is getting worse day by day. Party candidates will have to be held accountable for this situation,” said Surinder Bagha, a resident of Maya Garden.

Protest to continue in coming days

The protesting members said their protest march would continue in the coming days and more residents would join them. The stretch had become a source of inconvenience to residents and commuters.