Noise pollution after 10 pm riles residents

Chandigarh, December 18
City residents have complained of loud music being played even beyond permissible timings.
According to an order issued by the UT Administration, loud music is prohibited from 10 pm to 6 am.
Avatar Singh, an elderly resident of Mani Majra, said youngsters did not care a bit for rules and regulation and played loud music even after 10 at night. He said noise pollution was indeed irritating and unsafe for residents, especially elderly, adding that continued violations meant there was no checking.
