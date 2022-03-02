Chandigarh: Parents get compensation of Rs14 .70 lakh for son's death

Tribunal rejects respondents’ contention that they are not dependants

Chandigarh: Parents get compensation of Rs14 .70 lakh for son's death

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 1

Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has directed an insurance company, the driver and the owner of a bus to pay Rs14,70,800 as compensation to the parents of a 22-year-old person, Mewa Ram, who died in an accident. The tribunal rejected the contentions of the driver and the owner of the bus that the parents are not dependent on their son.

Shila Vati, mother, and Paramjit Singh, father of Mewa Ram had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. They said on August 21, 2018, Mewa Ram was riding a motorcycle. At 5 pm, when he reached near the petrol pump, a bus hit his motorcycle. Mewa Ram suffered a grievous head injury. He was taken to a hospital in Garhshankar where he succumbed to the injury. They alleged that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving on the part of bus driver. Mewa Ram worked as a mason in Garhshankar and earned Rs15,000 per month.

The claimants stated to have suffered a huge loss due to his untimely death being dependent upon his income and they prayed that a compensation of Rs30,00,000 be awarded to them. The driver and the owner of the bus challenged the claim petition on the ground that the claimants were neither dependents nor the legal heirs of the deceased.

Sunil Kumar Dixit, counsel for the claimants, said the deceased was unmarried. He was taking contracts of construction of houses in Garhshankar and surrounding areas and the claimants were completely dependent upon the earnings of Mewa Ram.

After hearing of the arguments, Jagdeep Sood, presiding officer, MACT, said the prosecution witness had proved that the claimants were the parents of Mewa Ram and that the deceased used to send his earnings to them in their native village. Thus there is nothing on the record to conclude that the claimants were not dependent upon Mewa Ram. “Thus all respondents being in the capacity of driver, owner and insurer of the vehicle are jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation amount ofRs 14,70,800. Both claimants are entitled to get an equal share in the compensation. The claimants will be entitled to get interest @ 7% per annum on the said amount from the date of filing of petition till payment thereof,” said the officer.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

2
Nation

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

3
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

4
Diaspora

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son passes away

5
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

6
Punjab

PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

7
Nation

'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban meets with an accident while trying to drive his new car in his village

8
Nation

PM asks IAF to join evacuation from Ukraine, several C-17 aircraft to be deployed

9
Business

Ilker Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India

10
Nation

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

Don't Miss

View All
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
Nation

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron
Himachal

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

Top Stories

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today

IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...

Karnataka student killed in Kharkiv

Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food

Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it

Cities

View All

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs4 cr from airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Robbers target medical store, decamp with Rs12,000 cash

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Families pray for safe return of their children

Gang of vehicle thieves busted, two held

Polling staff await election duty allowance

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district