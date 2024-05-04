PO held in 34-year-old case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

A proclaimed offender (PO), who was on the run in a case registered in 1990, has been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of Chandigarh police. Accused Vijay Kumar, a resident of Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested from Faridabad, Haryana.

A case was registered against him in December 1990 under sections of the IPS, Arms Act and TADA at Sector 31 police station on a complaint of Ramji Dass, a Ram Darbar resident, who had alleged that the accused forcefully entered his house with weapon and attacked him.

Consequently, Vijay was arrested with illegal fire arms and cartridges. Later, he jumped the bail. While on the run, he stayed with an illegal arms supplier Shamim Khan for around seven years in Uttar Pradesh. The police said after Shamim got arrested, the accused reached Faridabad where he worked as a laborer at a brick kiln. He also established his own flour mill. The police a court sent him remanded him to judicial custody.

The police have also nabbed another PO named Deepak Sharma, a resident of Yamuna Nagar, who was declared PO in October 2023, in a dowry case registered in April 2019.

