PU faculty member gets national award

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

Panjab University faculty member Suman Mor has been awarded the National Award for Outstanding Efforts in Science

and Technology Communication through Innovative and Traditional Methods by the Government of India.

Dr Suman, Chairperson, Department of Environment Studies, won the national award for choosing innovative and traditional methods. A citation, a memento and a cash prize of Rs2 lakh were presented to Dr Suman in New Delhi today on the occasion of National Science Day.

She has been working in the field of environment and public health for the past 21 years. She is actively engaged in creating capacity-building training and workshops for professionals and the general public. She led the development of information, education and communication material to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Her comic series, “Kids, Vaayu & Corona”, was adopted and released by the Ministry of Health in early March 2020. She had also developed an ‘eco-calendar’ to generate awareness about the environment and emphasised on creating mass awareness. She has authored more than 90 articles, including original research papers, reviews and book chapters.