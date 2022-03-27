Punjab govt trying to run away from its promises: State BJP chief

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 26

If the AAP government does not fulfil its promises in the coming times, it will be a betrayal to Punjab and its people, which could be the reason behind the decline of the party in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Punjab president Ashwani Sharma stated this while addressing the media on the sidelines of a special meeting with supporters here.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a package of Rs1 lakh crore from him for the state. He said the CM’s demand for the package indicated that the AAP government in Punjab was not clear about how to fulfil its promises.

The AAP government was probably now trying to run away from its promises. It was now trying to seek money from the Centre to fulfil the promises.

Ashwani Sharma, who was in the city to boost the morale of his supporters, said for the first time in Punjab, the BJP had contested the elections on party symbol. The circumstances were so adverse that the party was not even allowed to hold its programmes. Despite that, the attitude of voters towards the BJP in Punjab had made it clear that the future was only of the saffron party in this region also. He said 60,000 voters in Mohali cast their votes for the party.

Talking about Mohali, Ashwani said the results of the Assembly elections had made it clear that the people had completely rejected the Congress and the Akali Dal. He said they would go to every village and every area of Mohali to thank voters who reposed faith in them.